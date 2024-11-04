Caregiving Refresh and Renew
Please join us as we celebrate National Family Caregivers Month. We will have refreshments and activities for caregivers and Veterans. There will be staff on hand to provide information and resources.
When:
Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Building 305
4100 West Third Street
Dayton, OH
Cost:
Free
RSVP:
Required
Please join us as we celebrate National Family Caregivers Month.
We will have refreshments and activities for caregivers and Veterans. There will also be staff on hand to provide information and resources.
Activities Include:
- Chair Yoga
- Healthy Eating Kitchen
- Bingo
937-268-6511 ext. 5424
Caregiver Support | VA Dayton Health Care | Veterans Affairs