Skip to Content

Caregiving Refresh and Renew

Please join us as we celebrate National Family Caregivers Month. We will have refreshments and activities for caregivers and Veterans. There will be staff on hand to provide information and resources.

When:

Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Building 305

4100 West Third Street

Dayton, OH

Cost:

Free

RSVP:

Required

RSVP: 

or by emailing, andrea.wingo@va.gov or crishna.wilburn@va.gov 

 

Please join us as we celebrate National Family Caregivers Month.

We will have refreshments and activities for caregivers and Veterans. There will also be staff on hand to provide information and resources. 

Activities Include:

  • Chair Yoga
  • Healthy Eating Kitchen
  • Bingo

 

RSVP: 

937-268-6511 ext. 5424

andrea.wingo@va.gov

crishna.wilburn@va.gov 

 

Caregiver Support | VA Dayton Health Care | Veterans Affairs

Other VA events

Last updated: