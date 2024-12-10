Christmas Eve Service- Open to the Public
The Dayton VA Medical Center will host a non-denominational service Christmas Eve. The service is to begin at 5:30 p.m. in the lobby of the main hospital, building 330, at 4100 W. Third St. The public is invited.
When:
Tue. Dec 24, 2024, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm ET
Where:
Building 330, Main Hospital Lobby
4100 West Third Street
Dayton, OH
Cost:
Free
