Christmas Eve Service- Open to the Public

The Dayton VA Medical Center will host a non-denominational service Christmas Eve. The service is to begin at 5:30 p.m. in the lobby of the main hospital, building 330, at 4100 W. Third St. The public is invited.

When:

Tue. Dec 24, 2024, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm ET

Where:

Building 330, Main Hospital Lobby

4100 West Third Street

Dayton, OH

Cost:

Free

