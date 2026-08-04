Mon. Sep 14, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET

The University of Dayton, School of Law, will provide a legal clinic to assist Veterans with civil legal issues and questions. Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis.

The University of Dayton, School of Law, will provide a legal clinic to assist Veterans with civil legal issues and questions. Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis.

Please bring any documentation relevant to the case.

***NOTE: This is a general civil law clinic; excluding criminal defense, benefits, and discharge status matters.