Legal Clinic to assist Veterans with civil legal issues and questions
The University of Dayton, School of Law, will provide a legal clinic to assist Veterans with civil legal issues and questions. Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis.
When:
Mon. Sep 14, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET
Where:
Building 409, 1st Floor (Homeless Programs Office)
4100 West Third Street
Dayton, OH
Cost:
Free
Pre-register with Calandria Jewett
937-268-6511, ext. 3610
The University of Dayton, School of Law, will provide a legal clinic to assist Veterans with civil legal issues and questions. Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis.
Please bring any documentation relevant to the case.
***NOTE: This is a general civil law clinic; excluding criminal defense, benefits, and discharge status matters.