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Legal Clinic to assist Veterans with civil legal issues and questions

The University of Dayton, School of Law, will provide a legal clinic to assist Veterans with civil legal issues and questions. Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis.

When:

Mon. Sep 14, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET

Where:

Building 409, 1st Floor (Homeless Programs Office)

4100 West Third Street

Dayton, OH

Cost:

Free

Pre-register with Calandria Jewett

 937-268-6511, ext. 3610
 

The University of Dayton, School of Law, will provide a legal clinic to assist Veterans with civil legal issues and questions. Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis. 

Please bring any documentation relevant to the case. 

***NOTE: This is a general civil law clinic; excluding criminal defense, benefits, and discharge status matters. 

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