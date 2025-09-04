Skip to Content

VET FEST '25 (PACT ACT EVENT)

Veteran VA resources, food trucks, vendors, kids zone, car and bike show, guest speakers

When:

Where:

Miami County Fairgrounds

650 N. County Road 25A

Troy, OH

Cost:

Free

https://www.miamicountyohio.gov/2177/VET-FEST-25

VET FEST ’25 is a community-driven event to honor and support local Veterans and their families. We are hosting a day filled with resources, entertainment, and activities. Dayton VA Medical Center will be available to answer questions and provide resources from several departments including; Outreach, Eligibility and Enrollment, Compensation and Pension, and Toxic Screens. A representative from the Veteran Benefits Administration will also be available to answer questions. Veterans from the surrounding counties are encouraged to attend.

There Will Be Food Trucks, Kids Zone, Car & Bike Show, Vendors, Veterans Benefits Administration, Plus Much More!!  Ending The Night with A FREE Concert in the Grandstands!!  Event And Concert Is Open to Everyone, Public Is Invited!!  All FREE!!!

