VET FEST '25 (PACT ACT EVENT)

VET FEST ’25 is a community-driven event to honor and support local Veterans and their families. We are hosting a day filled with resources, entertainment, and activities. Dayton VA Medical Center will be available to answer questions and provide resources from several departments including; Outreach, Eligibility and Enrollment, Compensation and Pension, and Toxic Screens. A representative from the Veteran Benefits Administration will also be available to answer questions. Veterans from the surrounding counties are encouraged to attend.

There Will Be Food Trucks, Kids Zone, Car & Bike Show, Vendors, Veterans Benefits Administration, Plus Much More!! Ending The Night with A FREE Concert in the Grandstands!! Event And Concert Is Open to Everyone, Public Is Invited!! All FREE!!!