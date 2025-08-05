Blood Drive, Armed Services Blood Program

This blood program provides blood for military bases, ensuring that not only our servicemembers in the line of duty get the blood that they need, but also Veterans/retirees and families. The ASBP’s supply is still on AMBER status since July 2024; therefore, there is a significant need for all blood types, especially for O Negative/O Positive blood…so if you have type O blood, please consider donating!

The content of external links to non-federal agency websites is not endorsed by the federal government and is not subject to federal information quality, privacy, security, and related guidelines. The following link may be used to make an appointment for the blood drive.

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050A45ADAB2BAAFF2-57308613-12august

If you have any questions regarding your eligibility to donate, please feel free to reach out to SSgt Pestanas ariel.d.pestanas.mil@health.mil

937-257-0580

Blood Donations Save Lives | Health.mil – “If you could save three lives in less than an hour, would you? Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, encourages everyone to donate blood. One donation can save up to 3 lives and takes less than 1 hour. Readiness is a key focus of the Defense Health Agency and blood donation is a key part of military medical readiness.”

While appointments are not required, they are highly encouraged. As with all previous events, drinks & snacks will be provided along with some items you can wear to further the cause and spread awareness.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has updated guidance for the Variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD) or “Mad Cow” disease deferral. The geographical risk deferral is now LIFTED for those who lived in or received transfusions in:

• U.K. for 3 months or more, cumulatively, from 1980-1996

• France or Ireland, for 5 year or more, cumulatively, from 1980 – 2001