Richmond Indiana Toxic Exposure Screening & Resource Event

Join Wayne County Veterans Memorial Park for the national premiere of AVTT's new Global War on Terrorism Traveling Memorial Tribute. This special traveling exhibit will be unveiled for the first time ever and stands as a powerful reminder of sacrifice and service, accompanied by ceremonies, community events, and veteran resources. The Indiana Fallen Heroes tribute will also be on display during this event.

Come be a part of honoring all who served in the Global War on Terror. This free exhibit will be open rain or shine September 11–14, 2025 at Wayne County Veterans Memorial Park in Richmond, IN.



🕗 8:30 AM – GWOT & Indiana Fallen Tributes Open

☢️ 8:30AM-4:00PM - Toxic Exposure Screening & Resource Event

🚙 9:00 AM – Wolf Pack Tribe 4x4 Jeep Show

🦅 11:00 AM–12:00 PM – Indiana Fallen Ceremony

🍔 12:00 PM – Community Lunch

🌙 8:00 PM – Quiet Time, Night Guard on Duty