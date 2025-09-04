24th Annual Hispanic Heritage Festival

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Festival with PACO Dayton!

Join us for the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival, a celebration of Hispanic culture, traditions, and community! Hosted by PACO Dayton, this festival brings together families, artists, performers, and cultural enthusiasts for a day full of music, food, dancing, and fun. Every year, we come together to honor the rich diversity of Hispanic cultures, showcasing the best in art, entertainment, cuisine, and cultural exhibits. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a longtime supporter, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

VA Dayton and other community vendors will be present.