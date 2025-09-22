Veteran Flu Shots
Flu Vaccines
When:
No event data
Where:
4100 West Third Street
Dayton, OH
Cost:
Free
Veterans may obtain flu vaccinations in the vaccine clinic in Primary Care, building 340. Check in at the desk. Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Closed for lunch 12:00-1:00 p.m. and on federal holidays. No appointment is necessary. Flu shots are also available at the VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs).
Tue. Sep 23, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Wed. Sep 24, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Thu. Sep 25, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Fri. Sep 26, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Mon. Sep 29, 2025, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET