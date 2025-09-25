Veteran Benefits & Information Fair

Hosted by the Veteran Service Commission of Clark County. Join us for a special Veterans event! Enjoy a complimentary catered lunch, connect with Veteran organizations and local vendors, get a fun caricature, win door prizes, and much more. All veterans and their families are welcome!

Dayton VA Outreach staff will have an information table to provide resources and answer questions related to enrollment and eligibility. Other partners include the Clark County Veterans Service Commission and other community-based Veterans resource non-profits.