Sheepdog Coffee Club

Tue. Feb 10, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET

Coffee and pastries for service members, veterans, and first responders. A place to support our heroes.

Speaker: Tim Espich, Executive Director of Greene County Veteran Services

Hosted by: Midwest Shooting Center and Service Members, Veterans, First Responders, and Families Services.

Coffee and pastries provided by: Haven Behavioral Hospital of Dayton