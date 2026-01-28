Skip to Content

Vets Moving Forward 2026

Veteran resource and hiring fair

When:

Wed. May 20, 2026, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Wright State University Student Union Building

3640 Colonel Glenn Highway

Dayton, OH

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Organized by https://www.soche.org/programs-and-services/employers/apdc/myveteran-community/

JOIN US to gather Caregiver/Souse resources.
DISCOVER Veterans resources in the region.
TALK TO employers about jobs.
NETWORK with other Veterans.
ENROLL for service at the Dayton VA Medical Center.
GET ASSISTANCE with Disability Claims.
GET ADVICE on Wills.
OBTAIN a Veteran ID Card.

RIDES FOR VETERANS: RTA and Greene CATS will provide free rides to Veterans to and from Wright
State University on May 20, 2026. Please show proof of Military Service upon boarding.

ORGANIZATIONS HIRING VETERANS AND VETERAN SERVICE ORGANIZATIONS.

