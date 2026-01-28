Vets Moving Forward 2026

JOIN US to gather Caregiver/Souse resources.

DISCOVER Veterans resources in the region.

TALK TO employers about jobs.

NETWORK with other Veterans.

ENROLL for service at the Dayton VA Medical Center.

GET ASSISTANCE with Disability Claims.

GET ADVICE on Wills.

OBTAIN a Veteran ID Card.

RIDES FOR VETERANS: RTA and Greene CATS will provide free rides to Veterans to and from Wright

State University on May 20, 2026. Please show proof of Military Service upon boarding.

ORGANIZATIONS HIRING VETERANS AND VETERAN SERVICE ORGANIZATIONS.