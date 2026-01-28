Vets Moving Forward 2026
Veteran resource and hiring fair
When:
Wed. May 20, 2026, 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Wright State University Student Union Building
3640 Colonel Glenn Highway
Dayton, OH
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
JOIN US to gather Caregiver/Souse resources.
DISCOVER Veterans resources in the region.
TALK TO employers about jobs.
NETWORK with other Veterans.
ENROLL for service at the Dayton VA Medical Center.
GET ASSISTANCE with Disability Claims.
GET ADVICE on Wills.
OBTAIN a Veteran ID Card.
RIDES FOR VETERANS: RTA and Greene CATS will provide free rides to Veterans to and from Wright
State University on May 20, 2026. Please show proof of Military Service upon boarding.
ORGANIZATIONS HIRING VETERANS AND VETERAN SERVICE ORGANIZATIONS.