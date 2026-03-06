Sheepdog Coffee Club
Coffee and pastries for Service Members, Veterans, and First Responders. A place to support our heroes.
When:
Tue. Mar 10, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET
Where:
Midwest Shooting Center
3245 Seajay Dr.
Beavercreek, OH
Cost:
Free
Speaker: Scott Page, Veterans Outreach Program Specialist from the Vet Center.
A place to support our heroes. No registration needed.
Hosted by: Midwest Shooting Center and Service Members, Veterans, First Responders, and Families Services.
Coffee and pastries provided by: Haven Behavioral Hospital of Dayton