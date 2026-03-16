Veterans Connect
Miami County Veterans job, career, education and benefits expo
When:
Wed. Apr 22, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Hobart Arena
255 Adams St
Troy, OH
Cost:
Free
Cost: Free and open to all veterans and their families.
For more information, or if your organization would like to participate, please contact Miami County Veterans Services:
Phone:
Email: mcvets@mcvets.org
Web: https://www.co.miami.oh.us/562/Veterans-Services
Veterans Connect is a free community event that brings together veterans, service members, employers, educators, and veteran support organizations in one place. Hosted by Miami County Veterans Services, this event helps veterans and their families discover opportunities, connect with resources, and plan their next chapter after military service.
At Veterans Connect, attendees will have the opportunity to:
- Meet employers who value veteran experience and are hiring
- Explore education and training opportunities
- Connect with VA representatives and local organizations
- Learn about benefits, services, and programs available to veterans and their families
Whether you are transitioning from military service, looking for a new career, exploring education options, or simply wanting to learn more about available benefits and resources, Veterans Connect is designed to help you move forward with confidence.