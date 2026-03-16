For more information, or if your organization would like to participate, please contact Miami County Veterans Services: Phone: Email: mcvets@mcvets.org Web: https://www.co.miami.oh.us/562/Veterans-Services

Cost: Free and open to all veterans and their families.

Veterans Connect is a free community event that brings together veterans, service members, employers, educators, and veteran support organizations in one place. Hosted by Miami County Veterans Services, this event helps veterans and their families discover opportunities, connect with resources, and plan their next chapter after military service.

At Veterans Connect, attendees will have the opportunity to:

Meet employers who value veteran experience and are hiring

Explore education and training opportunities

Connect with VA representatives and local organizations

Learn about benefits, services, and programs available to veterans and their families



Whether you are transitioning from military service, looking for a new career, exploring education options, or simply wanting to learn more about available benefits and resources, Veterans Connect is designed to help you move forward with confidence.