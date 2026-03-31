The Shelby County Veterans Service Commission invites you to a showing of the award-winning documentary film HERE. IS. BETTER. Nearly 13 million US adults suffer from PTSD each year and Veterans are up to 3x more likely to suffer. HERE. IS. BETTER. interweaves inspiring stories of overcoming this debilitating condition with treatments that work.

Join us for an evening of hope, free popcorn and soft drinks.

Shelby County Veterans Service Officers and Mental Health Professionals will be on-site to answer questions and provide resources.



Free and Open to the Public. 18+ Recommended.