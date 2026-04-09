Dayton VA Medical Center Resource Fair

Thu. Apr 30, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

We would like to welcome you as we celebrate our Veterans Patient Experience Week.

We are having a Resource Fair open to the public. Bring your buddy!

Veterans interested but not enrolled in VA health care, bring your DD-214.

VA Services include:

Eligibility & Enrollment

Veterans Benefits Administration

Dayton National Cemetery

My HealtheVet

Women’s Health

Medical Foster Home

Patient Advocate Office

Caregiver Support

Suicide Prevention Program

Homeless Veteran Program

Primary Care

Electronic Health Record Updates

and more!