Dayton VA Medical Center Resource Fair
Dayton VA Veteran Resource Fair
When:
Thu. Apr 30, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Building 305, Multipurpose Room
4100 West Third Street
Dayton, OH
Cost:
Free
We would like to welcome you as we celebrate our Veterans Patient Experience Week.
We are having a Resource Fair open to the public. Bring your buddy!
Veterans interested but not enrolled in VA health care, bring your DD-214.
VA Services include:
Eligibility & Enrollment
Veterans Benefits Administration
Dayton National Cemetery
My HealtheVet
Women’s Health
Medical Foster Home
Patient Advocate Office
Caregiver Support
Suicide Prevention Program
Homeless Veteran Program
Primary Care
Electronic Health Record Updates
and more!