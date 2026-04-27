Veterans Connect Resource Fair

For additional assistance or questions regarding accessibility, please contact MyVADayton@va.gov or call/text (937) 972–1056

Honoring Those Who Served, Veterans and Former Military: Warren and Butler County areas

Because you earned them! You deserve them! Benefits are waiting for you!

Please bring your DD-214 or Veteran/State ID for faster service!

Connect with dedicated partners to sign up for VA health care and the benefits you've earned:

Concerned about your toxic exposure while in service?

Hang out with Veterans and enjoy a free meal together.

Need help finding a career?

Need help submitting a VA disability claim?

Ready to enroll in VA health care?

Want to check the status of your disability claim or appeal?

Want to connect with resources available in your community?

Sponsored and hosted by YMCA. Organized by the Dayton VA Medical Center and Veterans Connect.