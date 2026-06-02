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Freedom 250 “Bring a Buddy” Enrollment Drive

Dayton VA health care enroll event

When:

Thu. Jul 2, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Building 305, Multipurpose Room

4100 West Third Street

Dayton, OH

Cost:

Free

Veterans, do you know a Veteran who isn't getting health care at Dayton VA?  Bring them to our Freedom 250 enrollment drive on July 2nd. No registration required.

Join us for a resource fair, food, and entertainment in our celebration of our country and our freedom and those who fought for our freedom. Bring someone along! Invite a fellow Veteran, a friend, or a hero to share in this experience.

Our event features:

  • Get help enrolling in VHA services on-site. Bring your DD-214 for enrollment.
  • Explore various VA services and benefits. Representatives from Veteran Benefits Administration, Veteran Health Administration, National Cemetery Administration.
  • Enjoy complimentary refreshments and entertainment and a prize raffle.
  • Connect with fellow Veterans and celebrate our country, freedom, and those who fought for it.

Other VA events

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