Freedom 250 “Bring a Buddy” Enrollment Drive
Dayton VA health care enroll event
When:
Thu. Jul 2, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Building 305, Multipurpose Room
4100 West Third Street
Dayton, OH
Cost:
Free
Veterans, do you know a Veteran who isn't getting health care at Dayton VA? Bring them to our Freedom 250 enrollment drive on July 2nd. No registration required.
Join us for a resource fair, food, and entertainment in our celebration of our country and our freedom and those who fought for our freedom. Bring someone along! Invite a fellow Veteran, a friend, or a hero to share in this experience.
Our event features:
- Get help enrolling in VHA services on-site. Bring your DD-214 for enrollment.
- Explore various VA services and benefits. Representatives from Veteran Benefits Administration, Veteran Health Administration, National Cemetery Administration.
- Enjoy complimentary refreshments and entertainment and a prize raffle.
- Connect with fellow Veterans and celebrate our country, freedom, and those who fought for it.