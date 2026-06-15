Veteran Showcase Event

Come out and honor our Veterans at a free event featuring delicious food from a variety of food trucks!

This is a great opportunity to learn more about the resources available to our servicemen and women, and you can even ask questions directly to representatives from the Logan County and Shelby County Veteran Service offices about the benefits and services they offer. Connect with Veterans Health Administration and other vendors, pony rides, and a variety of additional activities designed to create an enjoyable experience for Veterans and their families.