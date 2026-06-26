Honoring our Veterans ft. Eric Jerardi Band

Join us this July 3rd for a special concert event honoring our Veterans. This celebration will pay tribute to the brave people who have served our country. Montgomery County Veterans Services will be present, offering information about their services. Enjoy an evening of live music, community spirit, and heartfelt gratitude as we come together to recognize their sacrifices and dedication. This concert is the perfect way to start your Independence Day celebrations! Don’t miss this opportunity to show your support and appreciation for our Veterans on Independence Day.