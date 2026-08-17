The 2026 Community Mental Health Summit will take place on September 2, 2026. It's an opportunity for providers, Veterans, caregivers and professional organizations to educate each other about services, skills and techniques that can be used to help support Veterans.

The Dayton VA will team up with local organizations for a Community Mental Health Summit on September 2nd. It's an opportunity for providers, Veterans, caregivers and professional organizations to educate each other about services, skills and techniques that can be used to help support Veterans and help with their needs. The summit will be in person in building 305 on the Dayton VA campus. It will also be virtual. If you're interested in attending, please click the link to register: https://varedcap.rcp.vaec.va.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=83HE39N7LF8WC4XK.