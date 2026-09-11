Suicide Prevention Event
When:
Thu. Sep 24, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Building 305, Guy LaPointe Auditorium
4100 West Third Street
Dayton, OH
Cost:
Free
Dayton VA Medical Center Suicide Prevention Team welcomes you to join us in observation of National Suicide Prevention Month.
There will be a resource fair and a guest appearance by 1 Degree of Separation, a suicide training program combining comedy and an uplifting message with life-saving education.
The resource fair begins at 10:00 a.m. and the first showing of the program will be 11:30 a.m.