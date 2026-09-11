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Start time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Suicide Prevention Event

Flyer for September 24, 2026 event about National Suicide Prevention Month by Dayton VAMC

When:

Thu. Sep 24, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Building 305, Guy LaPointe Auditorium

4100 West Third Street

Dayton, OH

Cost:

Free

Dayton VA Medical Center Suicide Prevention Team welcomes you to join us in observation of National Suicide Prevention Month.

There will be a resource fair and a guest appearance by 1 Degree of Separation, a suicide training program combining comedy and an uplifting message with life-saving education.

The resource fair begins at 10:00 a.m. and the first showing of the program will be 11:30 a.m.

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