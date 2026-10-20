Domestic Violence Awareness Month “With Survivors, Always” Event

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, please join the Dayton VA and community for "With Survivors, Always" Event

Please RSVP by October 26, 2026, by contacting IPVAP Coordinator Kenisha McKinney at or kenisha.mckinney@va.gov . We look forward to seeing you there!

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) recognizes intimate partner violence (IPV) as a serious, yet preventable, public health issue that may disproportionately affect Veterans. IPV refers to physical, sexual, or psychological aggression (including coercive acts and stalking behaviors) by a current or former intimate partner.

This event will include presentations from the Dayton Police Department, Preble County Common Pleas Court, VA Veterans Justice Outreach Program, and an individual sharing their personal experience.