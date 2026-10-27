Dayton VA Medical Center drive thru turkey giveaway for Veterans

On November 19, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. the Dayton VA Medical Center will provide turkeys for Veterans in need. It will be a drive thru. Turkeys will be distributed on a first come, first served basis until supplies last.

Drive thru turkey giveaway for Veterans in need. Frozen turkeys distributed on a first come, first served basis, until supplies last. Enter through the South Gettysburg Avenue entrance of the Dayton VA Medical Center campus, https://maps.app.goo.gl/v5MmtXFnPLA3C4fYA .

Veteran status will be verified. Please be prepared to show photo ID with Veteran status or DD-214.