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Dayton VA Medical Center drive thru turkey giveaway for Veterans

turkey with decorative fall items

On November 19, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. the Dayton VA Medical Center will provide turkeys for Veterans in need. It will be a drive thru. Turkeys will be distributed on a first come, first served basis until supplies last.

When:

Thu. Nov 19, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Where:

South Gettysburg Avenue entrance

4100 West Third Street

Dayton, OH

Cost:

Free

Drive thru turkey giveaway for Veterans in need. Frozen turkeys distributed on a first come, first served basis, until supplies last. Enter through the  South Gettysburg Avenue entrance of the Dayton VA Medical Center campus,  https://maps.app.goo.gl/v5MmtXFnPLA3C4fYA

Veteran status will be verified. Please be prepared to show photo ID with Veteran status or DD-214.  

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