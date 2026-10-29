Dayton VA Medical Center Open House for Interested Potential Pharmacy Residents

Potential pharmacy residents, please join us for a tour and information session about the Dayton VA Medical Center Pharmacy Residency Program.

Potential pharmacy residents, please join us for a tour and information session about the Dayton VA Medical Center Pharmacy Residency Program.

Purpose Statement: PGY1 residency programs build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and outcomes to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives. Residents who successfully complete PGY1 residency programs will be skilled in diverse patient care, practice management, leadership, and education, and be prepared to provide patient care, seek board certification in pharmacotherapy (i.e., BCPS), and pursue advanced education and training opportunities including postgraduate year two (PGY2) residencies.

Program Description: The residency program is designed to prepare residents for acute care or ambulatory care positions, adjunct faculty positions, or PGY2 training. The Dayton VAMC is a tertiary care academic facility that provides the capability to involve each resident in patient care, project management and administration exposure.

Residents will learn to perform self-monitoring and demonstrate leadership through contributing to performance improvement. In addition, residents will be encouraged to develop an approach to the profession that can lead to life-long learning and career satisfaction.

There are three resident positions available. For more information about the program visit, Dayton VA Pharmacy Residency Program.

Rachel Chandra, PharmD, MPH, FASHP

PGY-1 Program Director

4100 West 3rd Street, Dayton, Ohio 45428

Phone: 937-268-6511, ext. 1407

Email: rachel.chandra@va.gov