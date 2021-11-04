COVID-19 vaccines
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the first COVID-19 vaccine. VA will have a limited amount of this vaccine to start. We’ve worked with the CDC and other federal partners to develop a phased plan. Our goal is to do the most good for the most people during this time.
COVID-19 Vaccine/Booster and Flu Clinics are available Monday – Saturday by appointments only.
Hours are 8:30 am - 3:30 pm, Monday - Friday; and 8 am – 1 pm Saturdays.
Walk-ins are accommodated during the Saturday vaccination clinic only.
Please call your PACT team to schedule an appointment at 937-268-6511.
