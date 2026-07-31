VA Dayton Residential Care Program

The CRC Program gives Veterans the opportunity to improve independence and develop social skills in the least restrictive environment.

Veterans enrolled in the program receive monthly case management support visits by CRC Program staff. The CRC Program provides additional support in the form of biannual trainings with CRC Sponsors and annual re-inspections of CRC homes and facilities.

The cost of residential care is financed by the Veteran's own resources. The monthly rate is negotiated between the Veteran and CRC home/facility and agreed upon prior to placement.

Some Veterans may be eligible for a rental assistance voucher through the Housing and Urban Development-VA Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) program. If approved, this may be used for a portion of the monthly cost of the CRC home/facility. This program requires an inspection through the local public housing authority.