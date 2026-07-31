VA Dayton Residential Care Program
The Community Residential Care Program (CRC) provides supervision to eligible Veterans, who are not in need of hospitalization or nursing home placement, but, because of medical or mental health conditions, would benefit from living in a CRC setting.
The CRC Program gives Veterans the opportunity to improve independence and develop social skills in the least restrictive environment.
Veterans enrolled in the program receive monthly case management support visits by CRC Program staff. The CRC Program provides additional support in the form of biannual trainings with CRC Sponsors and annual re-inspections of CRC homes and facilities.
The cost of residential care is financed by the Veteran's own resources. The monthly rate is negotiated between the Veteran and CRC home/facility and agreed upon prior to placement.
Some Veterans may be eligible for a rental assistance voucher through the Housing and Urban Development-VA Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) program. If approved, this may be used for a portion of the monthly cost of the CRC home/facility. This program requires an inspection through the local public housing authority.
Learn more about the VA Dayton healthcare Community Residential Care Program
Community Residential Care Program Features
- A comfortable, clean, private or semi-private room
- Supervision 24 hours a day
- Management of medication administration, prescribed by Veteran’s VA physician
- Assistance with daily living skills
- Three nutritious meals per day and two snacks
- Weekly laundry and housekeeping assistance
- Transportation, either provided or arranged, for all medical appointments
- Recreational and socialization activities
- Monthly visits with VA CRC Program staff
- VA CRC Program staff provides case management
- High quality care outcomes and high levels of Veteran satisfaction
Connect with VA Dayton healthcare Community Residential Care Program Staff
Joshua Nordstrom LISW-S, ACSW, BCD
Psychosocial Rehabilitation Program Manager for Community Residential Care (CRC)
VA Dayton health care
Phone:
Email: joshua.nordstrom@va.gov
Kelly Minor BSN, RN
Community Residential Care (CRC) Coordinator
VA Dayton health care
Phone:
Email: kelly.minor@va.gov