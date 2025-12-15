Electronic Health Record Modernization

What is an electronic health record?

An electronic health record, or EHR, is a technology that health care teams use to store and track patient information. It is a digital version of a patient’s chart and health record. Health care teams, including medical staff and schedulers, access the chart with a computer instead of on paper. Modern EHRs use a secure internet connection to make patient information accessible to any provider who is treating the patient, regardless of the facility the patient visits.



What is EHR Modernization?

VA’s legacy EHR system, the Veterans Health Information Systems and Technology Architecture and Computerized Patient Record System (VistA/CPRS), has been in use since the 1980s and operates differently at every VA facility. Because of this, VistA/CPRS at one facility does not always easily talk to VistA/CPRS at another facility, and it also cannot easily talk to the new Federal EHR that DoD uses. VA is transitioning each VA medical center from VistA/CPRS to the standardized Federal EHR system, which can securely and effectively share information between VA, DoD, other federal agencies, and participating community care providers. Veterans deserve an EHR integrated across all VA and DoD components, which is exactly what VA will deliver with the Federal EHR.