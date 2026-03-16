He is a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army. Jermaine’s VA career began with the Alaska VA Health System in 2020. In June 2023, he was selected as the Safety and Occupational Health Manager for the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA in Washington after providing program oversight for both medical centers.

He has extensive experience in leadership roles, including serving as the Associate Director for the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA in Washington during various 120-day details. Jermaine has collaborated on numerous projects across different VISNs and joint DOD operations, all with the goal of ensuring the highest level of Veteran care.

Prior to his VA career, Jermaine worked in various leadership roles within large-scale oil and gas operations across the United States.

Jermaine is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives. His diverse background, military service, and leadership expertise uniquely position him to advance the mission of our medical center and enhance Veteran care delivery.