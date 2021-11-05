Veterans Day Ceremony CANCELED

While it was a tough decision to make, keeping everyone safe is our top priority.

We regret to inform you there will not be a Veterans Day ceremony at the Dayton VA this year.

The decision had to be made last month and at the time the COVID numbers were rising in the Dayton area. While it was a tough decision to make, keeping everyone safe is our top priority. We will have a ceremony on video that will be posted here at 11:00am on Veterans Day, Thursday November 11th.

We look forward to having a bigger and better Veterans Day ceremony next year.