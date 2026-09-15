The Dayton VA Medical Center has a Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC). The VHRC offers in-person and virtual services to provide hands-on support, troubleshooting, and resources for virtual care tools, such as VA Video Connect, My HealtheVet, mobile health apps, and devices.

Virtual Health Resource Center

Hours of Operation: 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Tuesday - Thursday and Friday by appointment

Location: Dayton VA Main Hospital, Building 330- room 1C-172

Contact: , ext. 3404



Veterans can speak with an expert to determine which virtual care options might be right for their health and lifestyle needs. The experts are also available to help Veterans get started with VA apps or set up VA-loaned devices. Find out more information about virtual care tools, https://connectedcare.va.gov/virtual-health-resource-centers.