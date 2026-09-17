Optometry Residency Program

Application Deadline: February 1

Inquiries should be directed to Dr. Dalya Qaisi, Program Coordinator and Supervisor. The program participates in OR Match. When application materials are on file with the program supervisor, the applicant will be contacted regarding an interview. The resident is selected based on credentials presented and a personal interview. Applicants will be evaluated without regard to gender, race, creed, national origin, or non-disqualifying disabilities. Applicants must be U.S. citizens and have received a Doctor of Optometry degree from an ACOE accredited School or College of Optometry by July 1 of the residency year. Prior to residency completion, the applicant is required to obtain licensure in the State of their choice.

Application Requirements:

Completed application through OR Match website

OR Match # 23924

OR Match # Transcripts from school or College of Optometry

Curriculum Vitae

Letter of Intent

NBEO scores

Three letters of recommendation

Applicants will be notified of on-site interview date and time.

All residency programs affiliated with The Ohio State University College of Optometry hold the status of “Accredited” or are applicants seeking an initial accreditation status from the Accreditation Council on Optometric Education (ACOE). For more information, see the ACOE’s website at https://theacoe.org/ or contact the ACOE at accredit@theacoe.org.

Dalya Qaisi, OD, FAAO

Residency Coordinator

4100 West Third Street, Dayton, OH 45428

Phone: 937-262-2105

Email: Dalya.Qaisi@va.gov