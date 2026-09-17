Optometry Residency Program
The Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center (Dayton VAMC) in Dayton, Ohio is a comprehensive tertiary health care center, teaching hospital, and research facility. The Dayton VAMC ocular disease residency program is affiliated with The Ohio State University. The program is a one-year residency, which typically begins July 1 and ends June 30 (dates may vary slightly).
The program is funded for three (3) paid one-year residents. A fourth position is approved for independent funding. Although the emphasis of the residency program is providing direct patient care, ample time is allotted for academic endeavors, student teaching, observations with ophthalmology subspecialties and observations with other medical disciplines.
Mission Statement
The mission of the Residency in Ocular Disease at the Dayton VAMC is to train Optometrists to practice full scope optometry in a multidisciplinary setting with the highest skills and most current knowledge along with support participation in optometric education and other academic endeavors.
Commitment
The program is a one-year residency, which typically begins July 1 and ends June 30 (dates may vary slightly).
The residents work a compressed schedule of four ten-hour days per week. The normal working hours are 7:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. with a half-hour lunch. Optometry residents do not have on-call duty.
- The last six months of residency, residents teach The Ohio State University (OSU) optometry students in lab setting at OSU
- Residents participate in OSU ophthalmology grand rounds weekly through videoconferencing with Dayton VA ophthalmology residents
Benefits
- OAA establishes the salary of an Optometry Resident. Optometry residents currently receive approximately $47,288 annually and is routinely assessed by OAA.
- Residents are eligible for health and life insurance.
- Residents will accrue 4 hours of annual leave and 4 hours of sick leave per pay period (every 2 weeks)
- Authorized absence is granted for attendance of major optometric meetings and board exams as needed.
- Professional Liability while on duty is covered by Federal Torte Claims Act.
Program Completion Requirements
- Complete clinical duties including patient care, documentation and co-management with other medical disciplines in a timely and professional manner.
- Attend and document all assigned scholarly and didactic activities.
- Complete a case report or literature review to the level of quality required by a peer reviewed journal.
- Present at least one educational lecture at Ohio State College of Optometry, a local or zone continuing education meeting or to the medical staff and students at the Dayton VAMC.
- Meet requirements to obtain State Optometric Licensure, prior to residency completion.
Goals
- Train Optometrists in a multidisciplinary practice setting to develop advanced clinical skills through direct patient care activities.
- Broaden the Optometrist's knowledge of ocular disease processes and ensure they are attuned to the most current information.
- Provide opportunities to pursue new knowledge in the ophthalmic and vision sciences.
- Provide opportunities to teach advanced optometric procedures to optometry students in a laboratory setting at The Ohio State University College of Optometry.
- Cultivate the Optometrists ability to interact with other health care providers in a multidisciplinary setting.
- Provide opportunities to present continuing education programs that enhance skills and promote lifelong learning.
Clinic Information
The optometry staff includes staff optometrists and ophthalmologists, subspecialty ophthalmology consultants from The Ohio State University, clinic manager and technicians.
The Optometry Section provides comprehensive ocular care to any Veteran eligible for VA services. The main clinic is in Building 330, Main Hospital, on the 6th floor. The Optometry Clinic is equipped with Humphrey Visual Field machines, a B-Scan, pachymeters, video slit lamps, Cirrus OCTs, a Fundus Camera with Auto-Fluorescent capability, a topographer, an IOL master, a Pentacam, and an Optos. Optometry services are also provided at VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics. Medically necessary contact lens services are provided by optometry residents.
In 2008 an Advanced Low Vision Clinic was established at the Dayton VAMC. The Low Vision Clinic is staffed by a full-time low vision optometrist, an orientation and mobility specialist, a low vision therapist and a program support assistant. The Low Vision Clinic provides low vision training and rehabilitation care and addresses the visual needs of Veterans with traumatic brain injuries (TBI).
Inquiries should be directed to Dr. Dalya Qaisi, Program Coordinator and Supervisor. The program participates in OR Match. When application materials are on file with the program supervisor, the applicant will be contacted regarding an interview. The resident is selected based on credentials presented and a personal interview. Applicants will be evaluated without regard to gender, race, creed, national origin, or non-disqualifying disabilities. Applicants must be U.S. citizens and have received a Doctor of Optometry degree from an ACOE accredited School or College of Optometry by July 1 of the residency year. Prior to residency completion, the applicant is required to obtain licensure in the State of their choice.
Application Requirements:
- Completed application through OR Match website
OR Match # 23924
- Transcripts from school or College of Optometry
- Curriculum Vitae
- Letter of Intent
- NBEO scores
- Three letters of recommendation
Applicants will be notified of on-site interview date and time.
All residency programs affiliated with The Ohio State University College of Optometry hold the status of “Accredited” or are applicants seeking an initial accreditation status from the Accreditation Council on Optometric Education (ACOE). For more information, see the ACOE’s website at https://theacoe.org/ or contact the ACOE at accredit@theacoe.org.
Dalya Qaisi, OD, FAAO
Residency Coordinator
4100 West Third Street, Dayton, OH 45428
Phone: 937-262-2105
Email: Dalya.Qaisi@va.gov