Podiatry Residency Program

Residency Overview

The Podiatry Medicine and Surgery Residency with Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery program at the Dayton VA Medical Center is a 3-year, high-volume program dealing with a full variety of medical and surgical pathologies. Highlights of our program are as follows:

Busy daily clinic allows residents to develop superior skills and ability to work surgical cases.

All residents easily exceed surgical numbers without double scrubbing.

Interdisciplinary care is emphasized and you will work with general, orthopedic, and vascular surgery, infectious disease, physical therapy, prosthetics, social work, radiology, emergency medicine, pathology, psychology, psychiatry, and other specialties on a daily basis.

External private practice podiatric surgical rotations in the Dayton metro area (20% of your time)

Outstanding community learning experiences are available which include use of external fixator frames.

Many opportunities for research projects and poster presentations.

Broad experience in caring for complex patients in both the inpatient and outpatient settings.

When you complete your residency, you will be able to start practice with confidence.

Excellent work-life balance with call and weekend work hours at one facility.

Residency Mission

The Dayton VAMC Podiatric Medicine and Surgery Residency is an educational program that provides progressive levels of experience leading to advanced knowledge, skills and attitudes in the practice of podiatric medicine and surgery. Residency programs, by nature of their dedication to the development of competency in podiatric medicine and surgery, seek to add to the body of knowledge through research and other collaborative scholarly activities.

Program Governance

The residency program is accredited by CPME (Council on Podiatric Medical Education).

Resident Benefits

The resident in our program is considered a federal full-time employee with a salary and benefit package. Salary is paid by VA’s Office of Academic affiliations. Rates may increase depending on the current year allocation rate.

Salary (stipend)

~ $69,347 for PGY-1 Residents

~$71,969 for PGY-2 Residents

~$74,592 for PGY-3 Residents

Health benefits

Information about federal employment benefits can be accessed at www.opm.gov

Benefits include

Government health care medical plan

Option for dental and life insurance

Basic Life Support/Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support

Note that residents are not vested and do not have a 401K matching fund benefit during their first year of employment.

Leave

Annual leave

Four hours per pay period (13 days per year). Must be accrued prior to using.

Sick leave

Four hours per pay period (13 days per year). Must be accrued prior to using.

Contact information:

Podiatric Residency Director

Dayton VA Medical Center

Judy.Kleman@va.gov