USA Wheelchair Football League Veterans All Star Game When: Fri. Apr 26, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Huntington Place 1 Washington Blvd. Detroit, MI Get directions on Google Maps to Huntington Place Cost: Free





Please join us on April 26th, 2024 from 9am till 12pm to support our Veterans and cheer for your favorite branch in the inaugural Army vs. Navy/USMC Wheelchair Football All-Star Game as part of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit!

Enjoy a morning of participatory adaptive sports beginning at 9am where you can try out the equipment that the players use and then at 10am, watch some of the best Wheelchair Football players in the country compete in the Veterans All-Star Game, presented by NFL Salute to Service, the Bob Woodruff Foundation, and Move United.

This event will be held just down the street from the NFL Draft itself at Huntington Place (1 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226). Because of this, Parking is very limited so we do suggest taking public transportation. A Detroit People Mover station is located inside TCF Center on the fourth floor near Congress Street.