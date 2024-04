Writing to Wellness

When: Thu. Apr 25, 2024, 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm ET Repeats Where: A7053 4646 John R Street Detroit, MI Get directions on Google Maps to John D. Dingell Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





We aim to provide each Veteran a voice to share recovery stories Facilitators: Susan Spencer, CPSS and Sarah Shaffer, CPSS.

Veterans...join us for an alternate artistic means of expression. Share some of your written work with the group Your paper is your canvas. Your pen is your paintbrush. Create words and sentences that share your recovery with us.

Veterans interested in joining should notify their provider of their interest.