Warriors to Work Event

When: Mon. Nov 18, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: B1290 | 1st Floor Red 4646 John R Street Detroit, MI Cost: Free





VA Detroit's Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Program & Center for Development and Civic Engagement help Veterans get ready for their new Career.

VA personnel on hand to answer your questions! Need resources to take that next step to EMPLOYMENT? Need a haircut and/or beard trim?

Come, enjoy a Hot Cup of Coffee and some Friendly Conversation with VOC-REHAB SERVICES

Points of Contact:

Dr. Joy Inniss-Johnson

313-576-4931

Tammy Littlefield

313-576-3679

Daniel Lacroix

313-310-6287

Derrick Moss

313-204-1949

Other VA events