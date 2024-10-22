Warriors to Work Event
When:
Thu. Dec 12, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
B1290 | 1st Floor Red
4646 John R Street
Detroit, MI
Cost:
Free
VA Detroit's Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Program & Center for Development and Civic Engagement help Veterans get ready for their new Career.
VA personnel on hand to answer your questions! Need resources to take that next step to EMPLOYMENT? Need a haircut and/or beard trim?
Come, enjoy a Hot Cup of Coffee and some Friendly Conversation with VOC-REHAB SERVICES
Points of Contact:
Dr. Joy Inniss-Johnson
313-576-4931
Tammy Littlefield
313-576-3679
Daniel Lacroix
313-310-6287
Derrick Moss
313-204-1949