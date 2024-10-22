Skip to Content

Warriors to Work Event

When:

Thu. Dec 12, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

B1290 | 1st Floor Red

4646 John R Street

Detroit, MI

Cost:

Free

VA Detroit's Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Program & Center for Development and Civic Engagement help Veterans get ready for their new Career.

VA personnel on hand to answer your questions! Need resources to take that next step to EMPLOYMENT? Need a haircut and/or beard trim?

Come, enjoy a Hot Cup of Coffee and some Friendly Conversation with VOC-REHAB SERVICES

Points of Contact:

Dr. Joy Inniss-Johnson
313-576-4931

Tammy Littlefield
313-576-3679

Daniel Lacroix
313-310-6287

Derrick Moss
313-204-1949

Other VA events

Last updated: