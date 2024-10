When: Fri. Nov 8, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: 1st Floor Atrium | B1290 (Reception) 4646 John R Street Detroit, MI Cost: Free





Join us for our Veterans Day celebration honoring our nation's and Michigan Veterans. Featuring guest speakers, Colors presentation, national anthem and a reception afterwards with donations provided by Soldier's Angels.

We look forward to seeing you there on Nov. 8! Bookmark this page for additional details as they're made available.

