Please join us for Chess in the Atrium. Held every Friday* at 3 p.m. All Veterans, staff and playing levels are welcome. Supported by VA Detroit's Mental Health Consumer Council, chess is a great game to play with your fellow Veterans and peers.



*Chess will be cancelled on any Federal holidays, when due to circumstances beyond Mental Health Council control, or when the National Weather Service issues a weather advisory or warning for Wayne County, Mich.