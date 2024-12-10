Chess in the Atrium
When:
Where:
Yellow Atrium
4646 John R Street
Detroit, MI
Cost:
Free
Please join us for Chess in the Atrium. Held every Friday* at 3 p.m. All Veterans, staff and playing levels are welcome. Supported by VA Detroit's Mental Health Consumer Council, chess is a great game to play with your fellow Veterans and peers.
*Chess will be cancelled on any Federal holidays, when due to circumstances beyond Mental Health Council control, or when the National Weather Service issues a weather advisory or warning for Wayne County, Mich.
Fri. Dec 13, 2024, 8:00 pm UTC – 9:00 pm UTC
Fri. Dec 20, 2024, 8:00 pm UTC – 9:00 pm UTC
Fri. Dec 27, 2024, 8:00 pm UTC – 9:00 pm UTC
Fri. Jan 3, 2025, 8:00 pm UTC – 9:00 pm UTC
Fri. Jan 10, 2025, 8:00 pm UTC – 9:00 pm UTC