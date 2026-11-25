Southfield VA Clinic
Location and contact information
Address
18000 West 9 Mile Road, 1500
Southfield, MI 48075-4013
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Other services at VA Detroit health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Surgical Pathology Service Not Available at Pontiac VA Clinic
- Autopsy services
- Only Available at John D. Dingell VA Medical Center
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors