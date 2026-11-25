We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment A referral is required Appointments Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first. Main Phone , Main Phone Service Hours The service hours are the same as our facility hours.