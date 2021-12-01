Veterans Affairs Life Insurance Program to Launch

PRESS RELEASE

December 1, 2021

Detroit , MI — Beginning January 1, 2023, based on Veteran advocacy and recent legislation, the VA will offer a new Veterans Affairs Life Insurance program (VALI).

VALI has fixed premiums for life that are lower the sooner one signs up; an initial two year period to achieve the policy face value; and retains cash value that builds up over time. As a person ages, life insurance becomes more popular, but also more expensive or difficult to approve the later someone applies.

VALI offers guaranteed acceptance whole life coverage up to $40,000 for all service-connected Veterans age 80 and under with no medical underwriting and no time limit to apply. Some Veterans over age 80 may also be eligible.

Some VALI resources include:

An online factsheet going over coverage up to $40,000, premium rates, and FAQs: https://www.benefits.va.gov/INSURANCE/docs/VALI_Information.pdf

A link to register for email updates on the new program: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/USVAVALI/subscriber/new

The VA.gov Life Insurance website: https://www.va.gov/life-insurance

VA Life Insurance Call Center: 1-800-669-8477 (M-F 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM ET)

Please note, the new offerings in the VALI program are effective January 1, 2023.