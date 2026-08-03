Lung nodules and abnormal findings are common, and most are not cancer; but when something needs attention, timing and expertise are critical.

Lung cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S.

It is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths

Early, accurate, and expert evaluation can make treatment more effective and less invasive

VA Lung Care Connect is designed to make sure you don't wait and wonder, but rather, you get clear answers and a plan moving forward.