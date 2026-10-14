Greg Norton

As the medical center’s senior operational executive, he provides leadership and oversight of daily operations, administrative and support services, resource stewardship, organizational performance, and the execution of strategic priorities to ensure safe, efficient, and reliable healthcare delivery across the system.

Mr. Norton brings extensive experience in healthcare administration, operational improvement, and organizational change across multiple VA healthcare systems. Previously, he served as Assistant Director of the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System, where he oversaw the opening of several community-based outpatient clinics, advanced operational efficiencies and cost management, and strengthened community partnerships. His executive leadership experience also includes assignments as Interim Deputy Director at the Miami VA Healthcare System and Interim Associate Director at the Dayton VA Medical Center.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Norton held progressively responsible leadership positions at the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System centered in Cleveland, Ohio, with responsibilities spanning clinical and administrative operations. Mr. Norton earned a Master of Business Administration from Cleveland State University and completed the Healthcare Leadership Development Program in 2023. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and holds certifications as a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and Prosci Change Management professional.