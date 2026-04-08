Matthew Grant

Mr. Grant has over 12 years experience in healthcare management and initially joined the Veterans Health Administration in 2010. Prior to joining the executive team at the Detroit VAMC, he served as a Health Systems Specialist in Patient Care Services from 2021-2025 where he played a critical role in the oversight of nursing operations. Prior to that, he spent several years in various management roles in the Mental Health and Medicine Service Lines. Mr. Grant brings vast knowledge and expertise in data analytics and performance improvement having led several different initiatives throughout the organization to improve Veterans access to care and organizational performance.