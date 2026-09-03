John D. Dingell VA Medical Center is a tertiary care center, and academically affiliated urban healthcare system. He leads a 264-bed organization serving approximately 40,000 Veterans annually, with 2,400 employees and volunteers and a budget approaching $700 million. Detroit VAMC provides comprehensive care across Southeast Michigan through its medical center and community clinics, while training approximately 1,000 healthcare professionals annually and supporting millions of dollars in Veteran-focused research.

Mr. Griffith is a senior federal healthcare executive with experience in healthcare operations, strategy, organizational transformation, capital planning, and Veteran access. Since joining VA in 2006, he has held leadership roles in healthcare administration, research, strategy, and system modernization. Most recently, he served as Associate Director of the VA Illiana Health Care System, directing operations and support services for more than 29,000 Veterans across Central Illinois and Western Indiana. Previously, as Chief Strategy Officer for the VA Indiana Healthcare System, he led strategic planning, partnership development, the opening of ten new sites of care, and development of a capital investment portfolio exceeding $3 billion.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Griffith served as a United States Air Force Medical Service officer, including deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and disaster response following Hurricane Katrina. He also completed 35 years of service with Civil Air Patrol, the United States Air Force Auxiliary, including assignments as a wing commander and National Director of Development.

Mr. Griffith earned a Master of Healthcare Administration from Baylor University, completed a graduate administrative residency at the Johns Hopkins Health System, and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives

