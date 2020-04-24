 Skip to Content
Historical 2019 VA birth defect compensation rates

View historical 2019 VA compensation rates for Vietnam and Korea Veterans’ children who have spina bifida as well as for women Vietnam Veterans’ children with certain other birth defects.

Rates effective December 1, 2018, to November 30, 2019

The tables below show monthly payment amounts based on the severity of the child’s disability, from least to most disabling.

Vietnam and Korea Veterans' children with spina bifida

All rates are in $ U.S. dollars

Disability level
Monthly payment
Level I (least disabling)
330
Level II
1,128
Level III (most disabling)
1,922

Women Vietnam Veterans' children with certain other birth defects

All rates are in $ U.S. dollars

Disability level
Monthly payment
Level I (least disabling)
153
Level II
330
Level III
1,128
Level IV (most disabling)
1,922

