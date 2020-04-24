Historical 2019 VA birth defect compensation rates
View historical 2019 VA compensation rates for Vietnam and Korea Veterans’ children who have spina bifida as well as for women Vietnam Veterans’ children with certain other birth defects.
Want to see current birth defect compensation rates?
Get rates for the current year
Rates effective December 1, 2018, to November 30, 2019
The tables below show monthly payment amounts based on the severity of the child’s disability, from least to most disabling.
Vietnam and Korea Veterans' children with spina bifida
All rates are in $ U.S. dollars
|Disability level
|
Monthly payment
|Level I (least disabling)
|
330
|Level II
|
1,128
|Level III (most disabling)
|
1,922
Women Vietnam Veterans' children with certain other birth defects
All rates are in $ U.S. dollars
|Disability level
|
Monthly payment
|Level I (least disabling)
|
153
|Level II
|
330
|Level III
|
1,128
|Level IV (most disabling)
|
1,922