Skip to Content

Past rates: 2024 birth defect compensation rates

Review 2024 compensation rates for Vietnam and Korea Veterans’ children who have spina bifida as well as women Vietnam Veterans’ children with certain other birth defects.

Want to check current birth defect compensation rates?

Get rates for the current year

Rates effective December 1, 2023

The rates listed here show your monthly rate (or payment amount) based on the severity of the child’s disability, from least to most disabling. 

Vietnam and Korea Veterans’ children with spina bifida

  • Level I (least disabling): $407
  • Level II: $1,382
  • Level III (most disabling): $2,352

Women Vietnam Veterans’ children with certain other birth defects

  • Level I (least disabling): $190
  • Level II: $407
  • Level III: $1,382
  • Level IV (most disabling): $2,352

How do I know if my child is eligible for compensation?

If you served in Vietnam or Thailand, or in or near the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ)—and your child has spina bifida or certain other birth defects—your child may be able to get compensation (payments) and other disability benefits. 

Learn more about disability benefits for birth defects

More information

  • Find out if you can get disability compensation or benefits for illnesses believed to be caused by Agent Orange, a toxic chemical used to clear trees and plants during the war.

  • If your service-connected disability has gotten worse, find out how to file a claim to increase your disability rating.

  • Find out how and when to add a dependent spouse, child, or parent to your VA disability benefits. Also learn how to remove a dependent from your benefits.

  • Find out how to change your information online.

  • Check the status of your VA disability and pension payments. You can also review certain survivor benefits.

Last updated: 