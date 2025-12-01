Past rates: 2025 birth defect compensation rates
Review 2025 compensation rates for Vietnam and Korea Veterans’ children who have spina bifida as well as women Vietnam Veterans’ children with certain other birth defects.
Rates effective December 1, 2024
The rates listed here show your monthly rate (or payment amount) based on the severity of the child’s disability, from least to most disabling.
Vietnam and Korea Veterans’ children with spina bifida
- Level I (least disabling): $418
- Level II: $1,417
- Level III (most disabling): $2,411
Women Vietnam Veterans’ children with certain other birth defects
- Level I (least disabling): $195
- Level II: $418
- Level III: $1,417
- Level IV (most disabling): $2,411
How do I know if my child is eligible for compensation?
If you served in Vietnam or Thailand, or in or near the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ)—and your child has spina bifida or certain other birth defects—your child may be able to get compensation (payments) and other disability benefits.