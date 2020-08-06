Historical 2018 VA special benefit allowances rates
View historical 2018 special benefit allowances rates. These may apply to you if you qualify for an automobile or clothing allowance, or a Medal of Honor pension.
Want to see current special benefit allowances rates?
Get rates for the current year
2018 special benefit allowances rates
|Benefit
|Monthly payment (in U.S. $)
|Effective date
|Automobile allowance
Money to help you buy a specially equipped vehicle if your service-connected disability prevents you from driving
|20,577.18
(paid once)
|October 1, 2017
| Clothing allowance
Money to help you replace clothes damaged by a medicine or prosthetic or orthopedic device related to your service-connected disability
|795.21
(paid once or once each year)
|December 1, 2017
| Medal of Honor pension
Added compensation if you’ve received the Medal of Honor
|1,329.58
(paid once each month)
|December 1, 2017
Notes:
-
Rate changes are payable the August after they take effect. So the new clothing allowance rate is payable as of August 2018.
-
For the Medal of Honor pension, we’re required by law to match the percentage of cost-of-living adjustments made to Social Security benefits. These adjustments help to make sure that the purchasing power of your benefits keeps up with inflation. You can get the latest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) information on the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) website.
How do I know if I'm eligible for these special allowances?
If you received the Medal of Honor, you may be eligible for the Medal of Honor pension.
Find out if you may be eligible and how to apply for: