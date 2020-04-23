 Skip to Content
Historical 2019 VA special benefit allowances rates

View historical 2019 special benefit allowances rates. These may apply to you if you qualify for an automobile or clothing allowance, or a Medal of Honor pension.

2019 special benefit allowances rates

All rates are in $ U.S. dollars

Benefit Monthly payment Effective date range
Automobile allowance

Money to help you buy a specially equipped vehicle if your service-connected disability prevents you from driving

 21,058.69

(paid once)

 October 10, 2018, to October 9, 2019
Clothing allowance

Money to help you replace clothes damaged by a medicine or prosthetic or orthopedic device related to your service-connected disability

 817.48

(paid once or once each year)

 December 12, 2018, to December 11, 2019
Medal of Honor pension

Added compensation if you’ve received the Medal of Honor

 1,366.81

(paid once each month)

 December 12, 2018, to December 11, 2019

Notes:

  • Rate changes are payable the August after they take effect. So the new clothing allowance rate is payable as of August 2019.

  • For the Medal of Honor pension, we’re required by law to match the percentage of cost-of-living adjustments made to Social Security benefits. These adjustments help to make sure that the purchasing power of your benefits keeps up with inflation. You can get the latest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) information on the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) website.

How do I know if I'm eligible for these special allowances?

If you received the Medal of Honor, you may be eligible for the Medal of Honor pension.

Find out if you may be eligible and how to apply for:

