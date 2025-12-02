Past rates: 2025 VA special benefit allowances rates
Learn about 2025 special benefit rates for automobile allowance, clothing allowance, and Medal of Honor pension.
Are you trying to find the current rates for special benefits allowances?
2025 special benefit allowances rates
Automobile allowance
Effective October 1, 2024
If you have a service-connected disability that prevents you from driving, we may pay up to $26,417.20 toward a specially equipped vehicle for you.
Note: The seller of the specially equipped vehicle needs to submit a claim to us. Then we pay them a one-time payment directly.
Find out if you can get an automobile allowance
Clothing allowance
Effective December 1, 2024
If a skin medicine, prosthetic, or orthopedic device related to your service-connected disability damages your clothes, we may pay you $1,024.50 to replace the damaged clothes. This may be a one-time payment or we may pay this amount once a year.
Note: You’ll need to submit your application on or before August 1, 2025, to get a clothing allowance for this year.
Find out if you can get a clothing allowance
Medal of Honor pension
Effective December 1, 2024
If you’ve received the Medal of Honor, we may pay you an additional $1,712.94 each month.
Note: We adjust the Medal of Honor pension to make sure your benefits keep up with inflation. These adjustments match the percentage of cost-of-living adjustments for your Social Security benefits.
Find information about the cost-of-living adjustment on the Social Security Administration’s website