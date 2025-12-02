Skip to Content

Past rates: 2025 VA special benefit allowances rates

Learn about 2025 special benefit rates for automobile allowance, clothing allowance, and Medal of Honor pension.

2025 special benefit allowances rates

Automobile allowance

Effective October 1, 2024

If you have a service-connected disability that prevents you from driving, we may pay up to $26,417.20 toward a specially equipped vehicle for you.

Note: The seller of the specially equipped vehicle needs to submit a claim to us. Then we pay them a one-time payment directly.

Clothing allowance

Effective December 1, 2024

If a skin medicine, prosthetic, or orthopedic device related to your service-connected disability damages your clothes, we may pay you $1,024.50 to replace the damaged clothes. This may be a one-time payment or we may pay this amount once a year.

Note: You’ll need to submit your application on or before August 1, 2025, to get a clothing allowance for this year.

Medal of Honor pension

Effective December 1, 2024

If you’ve received the Medal of Honor, we may pay you an additional $1,712.94 each month.

Note: We adjust the Medal of Honor pension to make sure your benefits keep up with inflation. These adjustments match the percentage of cost-of-living adjustments for your Social Security benefits.

Last updated: