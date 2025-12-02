Past rates: 2025 VA special benefit allowances rates

2025 special benefit allowances rates

Automobile allowance

Effective October 1, 2024

If you have a service-connected disability that prevents you from driving, we may pay up to $26,417.20 toward a specially equipped vehicle for you.

Note: The seller of the specially equipped vehicle needs to submit a claim to us. Then we pay them a one-time payment directly.

Find out if you can get an automobile allowance

Clothing allowance

Effective December 1, 2024

If a skin medicine, prosthetic, or orthopedic device related to your service-connected disability damages your clothes, we may pay you $1,024.50 to replace the damaged clothes. This may be a one-time payment or we may pay this amount once a year.

Note: You’ll need to submit your application on or before August 1, 2025, to get a clothing allowance for this year.

Find out if you can get a clothing allowance

Medal of Honor pension

Effective December 1, 2024

If you’ve received the Medal of Honor, we may pay you an additional $1,712.94 each month.

Note: We adjust the Medal of Honor pension to make sure your benefits keep up with inflation. These adjustments match the percentage of cost-of-living adjustments for your Social Security benefits.

Find information about the cost-of-living adjustment on the Social Security Administration’s website